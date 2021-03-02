FAI Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 98,443 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. 2,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

