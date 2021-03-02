FAI Wealth Management Has $10.30 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FAI Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 9.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.60. 130,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

