Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.11. 399,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average is $270.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock valued at $371,676,347. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

