Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 2,052.8% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ENPC opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Executive Network Partnering has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Executive Network Partnering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

