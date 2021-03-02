Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Declares Dividend of $4.80 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

