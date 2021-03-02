Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Declares Dividend of $4.80 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
