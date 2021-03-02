EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVRZF remained flat at $$7.77 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

