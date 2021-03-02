Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) versus EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Critical Comparison

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.12 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.25 $909.05 million $3.45 23.40

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EnSync and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83%

Volatility & Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

