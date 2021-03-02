Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.54. 1,413,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,248,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,022,000 after buying an additional 175,926 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after buying an additional 136,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

