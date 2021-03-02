European Commercial REIT Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

