Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Citigroup

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.08. 69,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,963.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.