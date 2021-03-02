Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0345 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $697,623.00 and $497.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 201.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

