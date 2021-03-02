ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

