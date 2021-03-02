Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Essent Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.