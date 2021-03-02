Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TD. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.08.

Shares of TD opened at C$77.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$141.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

