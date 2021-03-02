Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $403.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

