Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of SWIR opened at $17.53 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.