Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tecsys Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

TCS stock opened at C$53.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.95. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.47 million and a PE ratio of 138.53.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

