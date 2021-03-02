Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.49 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

