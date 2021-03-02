Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.79 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.