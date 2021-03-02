Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -521.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

