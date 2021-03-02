Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $73.75. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet shares last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 155,111 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -521.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

