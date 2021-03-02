Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

