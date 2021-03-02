EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 28th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ESNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 238,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,921. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get EnSync alerts:

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.