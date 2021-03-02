Enigma (ENG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,341.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $67,341.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

