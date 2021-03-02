Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 605,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

