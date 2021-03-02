Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.35. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$9.38. The firm has a market cap of C$811.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

