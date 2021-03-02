Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

