Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 359,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,149. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

