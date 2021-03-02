Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,014. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.