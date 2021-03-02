Emirex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Emirex Token Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Token Trading

