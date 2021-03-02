Eminer (EM) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $737,825.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00829818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046884 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.