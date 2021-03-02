Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded by Chardan Capital to Buy

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $112.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

EBS stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

