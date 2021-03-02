Elrond Price Hits $136.84 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $136.84 or 0.00281240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $140.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.66 or 0.02494350 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,277,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,047,156 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

