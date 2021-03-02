Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 13,836 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $747,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brady by 88.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

