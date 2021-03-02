Elitium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $292,731.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Elitium has a market cap of $155.89 million and $292,731.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $5.18 or 0.00010895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00811870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

