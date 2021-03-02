Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $459.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

