Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (EFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFN. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

