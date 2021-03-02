Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) is one of 777 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eledon Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.01 million -0.71 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -5.29

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52% Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4292 16674 36813 749 2.58

Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

