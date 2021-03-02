Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.36.

TSE:ELD opened at C$13.23 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.79.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

