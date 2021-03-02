EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the January 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EDPFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.