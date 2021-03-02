EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the January 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDPFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

