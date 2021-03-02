Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 81,053 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

