Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $211.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

