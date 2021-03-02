ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

ECN Capital stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

