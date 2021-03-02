Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.32 ($39.20).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock traded up €1.38 ($1.62) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €34.10 ($40.12). 319,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 63.98. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €36.94 ($43.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.