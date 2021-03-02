Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,176. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

