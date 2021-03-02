Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iRobot by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

