Duality Advisers LP Invests $965,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stepan by 57.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.