Duality Advisers LP Invests $833,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

