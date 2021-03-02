Duality Advisers LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

